Watch ‘Sesame Street’s’ Parody of ‘Stranger Things’

(RADIO ALICE) – This is exactly what everyone needs after going on a Thanksgiving and Black Friday binge. Watching a hilarious Sesame Street parody of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

In this parody of “Stranger Things”, the Cookiegorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down and is still hungry! Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats? Tune in to find out!

Go figure, it’s Cookie Monster. “Me want more food! Me so hungry!!”



Spoiler Alert…Barb makes an appearance.



