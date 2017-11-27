Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Katie Cassidy breaks silence on father David Cassidy’s death, Malcolm Young of AC/DC passed away, and Rashida Jones reveals why she left Toy Story 4 as Pixar boss John Lasseter takes leave of absence, and it’s cyber Monday!

7-8am –The highest paid female singers, Coldplay breaks records with album tour, Han Solo stops for an accident, eight women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, over 6.6 billion dollars expected to be spent on Cyber Monday, the cure for baldness, a few fast facts, and reading is is a new age thing!

8-9am –How the movies did in the box office, Massage Envy facing sexual assault allegations from more than 180 women, and lady wants to ban the movie Sleeping Beauty in schools!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!