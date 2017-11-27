The Melting Toht Candle From ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’

A new candle is being offered over at ThinkGeek.com that will let you recreate the iconic final scene from 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

It is the moment that the Ark Of The Covenant is opened and releases its full power on the Nazis that are holding Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood.

The candle features a 6 1/2 inch tall Gestapo agent Toht that will melt (slowly) just like the film. It runs the true Indiana Jones fan $24.99.

Here is the original scene:

