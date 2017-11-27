Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Take A Look At Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring

Filed Under: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Nov 27, 2017; London, UK; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. Mandatory Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

With news on the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, everyone wants to know about the ring.

The ring is a three stone setting designed by Harry and crafted by the Queen’s official jeweler Cleave and Company.

The two smaller stones are from Harry’s late mother Diana’s personal collection and the larger center stone is from Botswana in Southern Africa.

usatsi 10442604 Take A Look At Meghan Markles Engagement Ring

Nov 27, 2017; London, UK; Detail view of the engagement ring as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. (PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

 

feet Take A Look At Meghan Markles Engagement RingBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live