Take A Look At Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring

With news on the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, everyone wants to know about the ring.

The ring is a three stone setting designed by Harry and crafted by the Queen’s official jeweler Cleave and Company.

The two smaller stones are from Harry’s late mother Diana’s personal collection and the larger center stone is from Botswana in Southern Africa.

