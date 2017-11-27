Couple Names Their Child After Olive Garden

You may think that you really love unlimited breadsticks and salad but you not as much as one Arkansas couple.

Reportedly, Justin and Jordan Garton of Fort Smith, Arkansas decided to name their daughter Olivia Garton.

They thought Olive was a bit too spot on and might get her bullied.

“We were able to make the joke, but a little more subtle, and it’s still a pretty name,” Jordan Garton told ABC News. “It was definitely an easy decision.”

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

