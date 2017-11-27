Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Massive 4 Story Bar Arcade Emporium SF Set To Open This Week

(Courtesy of Emporium SF)

Emporium SF is set to open at 616 Divisadero on Friday, December 1st.

The massive bar and arcade located in the renovated 12,000 square foot Harding Theater will feature over 50 video games, pool, ski ball, air hockey, pinball, and more.

Emporium SF will also host movie screenings, DJ sets, and full shows in the future.

Sign-up for details at emporiumsf.com.

Not a glimmer of natural light in here.

A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on

one down many to go! Our SF/Chicago friend @lauren_asta crushed our first mural on our lobby entry wall.

A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on

Going once, going twice, Sold! Not a bad day at the captains auction!

A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on

H/T Eater SF

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

