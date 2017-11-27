Alice Wants You To Experience The Spirit Of The Season At Disneyland® Resort

The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort – and Alice wants you to enjoy all the festivities. At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin … and the magic never ends.

WIN SOME HOLIDAY MAGIC FROM ALICE!

Listen to Jayn (11/27 – 12/1) at 4:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 wins a 4-pack of 2-day one-park tickets to share the Disneyland® Resort magic this holiday season. OFFICIAL RULES

Click here for more Disneyland® holiday magic!

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: ©Disney/Pixar