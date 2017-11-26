‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Recalls Her Father’s Last Words

(RADIO ALICE)- When word got out that former teen idol, David Cassidy was rushed to the hospital, his daughter Katie was making an appearance at the annual Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta.

When the Arrow star was told her father’s health was declining, Katie took her final photos with fans and immediately left the event to be by her estranged father’s side. Days later, on November 21st, David Cassidy died at the age of 67. His last words will impact Katie for the rest of her life.

Katie took to Twitter to share her father’s last words and her gratitude for every who supported him and the family. “Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute,”

In February, when the Partridge Family star was interviewed by People Magazine, David said he was proud of Katie. But admitted that they didn’t have a relationship. “She’s very talented.” Cassidy said about Katie. “It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30.”

On Saturday the 25th, Katie turned 31.

