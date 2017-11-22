Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Scientist Are Finding ‘Zombie Butterflies’ In Pacific Grove

Filed Under: Monarch Butterfly, Pacific Grove
Monarch Butterfly

Pacific Grove is one of the spots in the Northern California that the monarch butterflies migrate through each year.

In past years, millions of monarchs make a stop in the Fall months but those numbers have been drastically dwindling.

Though scientists have not pinpointed the reason for the decline they are seeing one unknown phenomenon … zombie butterflies.

“We find monarch butterflies that are missing abdomens early in the morning. Seemingly something’s eating them just before sunrise,” Nick Strong of the Pacific Grove Museum told KSBW TV. “… They still have their brains and legs and everything so they can still move around a little bit.”

The affected insects can fly around for a brief period but eventually die.

Here are the places that you can see the monarchs this year … zombie or otherwise.

 

feet Scientist Are Finding Zombie Butterflies In Pacific GroveBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live