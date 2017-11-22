Scientist Are Finding ‘Zombie Butterflies’ In Pacific Grove

Pacific Grove is one of the spots in the Northern California that the monarch butterflies migrate through each year.

In past years, millions of monarchs make a stop in the Fall months but those numbers have been drastically dwindling.

Though scientists have not pinpointed the reason for the decline they are seeing one unknown phenomenon … zombie butterflies.

“We find monarch butterflies that are missing abdomens early in the morning. Seemingly something’s eating them just before sunrise,” Nick Strong of the Pacific Grove Museum told KSBW TV. “… They still have their brains and legs and everything so they can still move around a little bit.”

The affected insects can fly around for a brief period but eventually die.

Here are the places that you can see the monarchs this year … zombie or otherwise.

