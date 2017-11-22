Rashida Jones Denies Claims John Lasetter Made ‘Unwanted Advances’

(RADIO ALICE) – Actress Rashida Jones has denied a claim that The Hollywood Reporter publicized a story about Disney-Pixar Chief John Lasetter made unwanted advances toward her.

In a statement to the New York Times late Tuesday, Jones and writing partner Will McCormack walked away from the production of Toy Story 4 due to “creative and philosophical” differences. They say Pixar “can do more to hire women and people of color” in creative positions, including directoral positions.

The clarification came hours after THR reported Lasetter’s memo regarding his “missteps” and taking a sabbatical from the company to be a better person.

“There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films,” Jones and McCormack tells the New York Times. “However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice.”

Jones is the daughter of music mogul, Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton. Rashida is best known for her roles in Angie Tribeca and Parks and Recreation.

