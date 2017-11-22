Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Teases Sequel In New Preview

(RADIO ALICE) – On Wednesday, Colin Trevorrow revealed a really short look at the upcoming sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World. Trevorrow tweeted a :06 second footage of star Chris Pratt petting a tiny baby dinosaur. Watch the CG magic, here:

Universal Pictures is set to release the full length trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom during the December 15, 2017 theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Pratt re-joins the cast along with Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong. James Cromwell (American Horror Story), Toby Jones (Captain America) and Geraldine Chaplin (Doctor Zhivago) will also join the cast. Jeff Goldblum will also reprise his role as Ian Malcolm from the original Jurassic Park films.

While Trevorrow wrote and directed the first Jurassic World, he returns to the sequel only to pen it. Spanish director J.A. Bayona, best known for his work on The Orphanage, The Impossible and episodes of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful will take the helm of Fallen Kingdom. Steven Spielberg also returns as executive producer.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.



