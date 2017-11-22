Angry Trump Fans Confuse LeVar Burton With LaVar Ball

The internet is already a place for trolls and bullies but now confused Trump fans are mistakenly attacking Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton.
The reason is simple, they don’t know the difference between the actor and LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball.
Here are a few examples:
Burton seems to be taking it in stride.
And is also getting clowned by Brent Spine (AKA Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation)
