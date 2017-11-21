Teen Idol David Cassidy Dead at 67

(RADIO ALICE) – After a battle with organ failure, former teen idol David Cassidy has died. He was 67. Cassidy’s family issued a statement to People Magazine.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said in a statement Tuesday. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

On Tuesday, Cassidy was admitted to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he lived. He’s been in the ICU, suffering from liver and kidney failure, ever since.

The entertainer is best known for his role as Keith Patridge on the 70’s series The Partridge Family. He starred with Danny Bonaduce, Susan Dey and his step-mother, Shirley Jones.

Early in 2017, Cassidy decided to retire from show business and wanted to be treated for dementia. A condition that is common with his family.

A rep previously told the magazine Cassidy was in a coma, but as of Saturday, he was awake with his family by his side.

Cassidy is survived by his brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan, his ex-wife Sue Shifrin-Cassidy, his son Beau and his daughter, actress Katie Cassidy.

