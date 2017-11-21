Restaurant Chains That Are Open For Thanksgiving

Maybe you don’t want to cook? Or don’t want to clean up? Or the whole tradition is just not your thing?

Whatever the reason, going out to eat is your preference on Turkey Day.

Here are some of the big chain restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving this year.

Applebee’s:

10 Bay Area locations will be serving on T-Day. Too bad that we missed the $1 margaritas from the month of October.

Boston Market:

They basically sell Thanksgiving food all year long, so of course, they are open for the holiday. They’ve got locations in San Francisco, Daly City, Oakland, Pleasant Hill, Fremont, Santa Clara, and San Jose.

Buca di Beppo:

Skip the turkey for some chicken parm or spaghetti with garlic bread. They’ve got Bay Area locations in Campbell, Palo Alto, and San Jose. www.bucadibeppo.com

Denny’s:

The great American diner will be serving traditional Thanksgiving fare plus all the classics. Plus, they are all over the Bay.

Home Town Buffet:

In case you didn’t get enough at your normal Thanksgiving dinner … go to a buffet! Locations in Fairfield, Hayward, Santa Clara, and San Jose.

IHOP:

Flapjack instead of turkey. Not a bad choice, plus, they are literally in every town!

Maggiano’s Little Italy:

Head to Santana Row for some T-Day dinner and maybe a little shopping.

Marie Callender’s:

If you are all about the pies on Thanksgiving, then head over the Marie Callendar’s. There are only 2 Bay Area locations: Sunnyvale and San Jose.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House:

Go upscale this holiday at Ruth’s Chris. Best get a reservation as there are only two Bay Area spots.

Sizzler:

Salad bar – check. Texas Toast – check. A ton of Bay Area locations – check.

