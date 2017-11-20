Sam Smith Stopped By 1951 Coffee In Berkeley For A Cup

Crooner and coffee connoisseur Sam Smith was spotted in Berkeley over the weekend.
Smith stopped by 1951 Coffee (2410 Channing Way Berkeley) for an espresso and a cappuccino with almond milk.
“1951 Coffee is a non-profit specialty coffee organization seeking to promote the well-being of the refugee community in the San Francisco Bay Area by providing job training and employment to refugees and asylees while educating the surrounding community about refugee life and issues.”
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.