David Bowie ‘Labyrinth’ Character Gets A POP! Figure

This Black Friday just got a bit sparkly with the Funko POP! Jareth figure.

Jareth, the Goblin King, was immortalized by the late David Bowie in the 1986 classic film Labyrinth.

Glitter version is a ThinkGeek exclusive starting on Black Friday for $11.99.

