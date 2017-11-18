Disney•Pixar Releases First Look at ‘Incredibles 2’

EMERYVILLE (RADIO ALICE) – On Saturday, Disney•Pixar released their first teaser trailer for their upcoming animated sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles.

The preview features little baby Jack-Jack discovering his powers. At the end, he shows his Dad, ‘Mr. Incredible’ (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) just how it works.

Watch the preview here…





The popular animated film from Emeryville-based Pixar, also brings back voice actors Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone, Sarah Vowell as daughter Violet Parr and Huck Milner as Dashielle ‘Dash’ Parr. Brad Bird also returns to writing and directing the movie.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters on June 15th, 2018.



