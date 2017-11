This weekend on Alice, win a 4-pack of passes to the advance screening of Coco on Monday night (11/20) at the AMC Mercado in San Jose.

Winning is every hour from noon to 5 PM. When you hear the cue to call and win, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win.

From Disney-Pixar comes the story of Miguel, an aspiring musician who teams up with a charming trickster on a journey thru the Land of the Dead. Disney-Pixar’s Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.