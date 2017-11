The entire morning crew wears “TEAM SARAH” shirts to celebrate Sarah’s birthday weekend! Check out the picture on the @Alice973 Instagram. We give a recap of Hooman’s private birthday screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Bryn sneaks in to surprise Sarah from home! The Rocker’s Ball is tonight with Michael Franti. Alice is officially an Entercom Station!

