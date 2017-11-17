Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian last night. Venus Williams’ home was robbed while she played in the US Open earlier this year. The Men’s restroom is always gross, but more than half of women have used a male bathroom – with some using the Shewee to relieve themselves in less traditional places. Cal is playing Stanford this weekend. The NFL’s new camera angle is working!

7 – 8 AM: Bryn breaks out Sarah’s birthday montage. Blake Shelton reads mean tweets. Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard have been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Leeann Tweeden accuses Sen. Al Franken of harassment and he apologizes. Sarah Silverman weighs in on Louis C.K. Our new friend BA gives the first official live snow report! Be prepared to spend a lot this Christmas!

8 – 9 AM: Shreya and Bonnie bring their Passion Project on air … they are collecting books for grade school kids! Find drop-off bins in the Red Morton Community Center and the Community Activities building in Redwood City! Scott Budman talks Tesla and the fastest production car ever! TIME counted down the top 25 inventions of 2017 and both Halo Top ice cream and Fenty Beauty made the list! A white-owned Asian restaurant in South Africa causes a stir after a picture of their sign went viral.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning and wish all our listeners a Happy Thanksgiving!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!