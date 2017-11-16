Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: On December 1st, the Sarah and Vinnie show will broadcast live from two Bay Club locations to raise money for Tipping Point and taking donations for the North Bay Fires. Text ALICE to 20222 to give a $25 donation! Blake Shelton gets tons of backlash after being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. With Justice League coming out soon, someone decided to rank every Batman movie and Justice League ranked 11 of 13. Teachers and staff are being honored for locking down their Tehama County School during a shooting on Tuesday. The escaped psychiatric patient was finally arrested in Stockton, California!

7 – 8 AM: Hooman recaps Disaster Artist and check out Bryn on the Alice Instagram stories! Survivor is getting really good this season. Rotten Tomatoes has their score of Justice League leaked and, currently, it sits at 43%. A faithful listener gets a special birthday wish from Sarah & Vinnie! NFL is looking to change camera angles for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game. These are the best and worst drive times during Thanksgiving week and don’t let politics ruin your family dinner! Loud music at bars make us drink more and a couple fights over underwear.

8 – 9 AM: Deadpool 2 releases the first trailer as a tribute to Bob Ross. Pharrell’s new song “100 Years” will not be released for another 100 years. Stone Temple Pilots welcome Jeff Gutt to the band and announce a new album for 2018. Linkin Park will debut their One More Light Live album in December. Tyrese has hefty spending habits that explain why he’s strapped for cash! A Senator is accused of sexual misconduct by Leeann Tweeden and she has photo evidence! Art is as valuable as ever, a Da Vinci painting recently sold for $450 million!

9 – 10 AM: Tommy Igoe joins Hooman for exclusive movie reviews of Coco and Darkest Hour.

