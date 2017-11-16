SARAH AND VINNIE DONATION DAY AT THE BAY CLUB

IN SUPPORT OF TIPPING POINT EMERGENCY FIRE RELIEF FUND

FRIDAY, DECEMBER FIRST 6 AM – 9 AM

Meet up with Sarah and Vinnie at their annual live donation-day broadcast from Bay Club Marin and Bay Club Courtside, Friday, December 1st from 6 AM – 9 AM and give to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund. Hang out with Alice, enjoy holiday treats, and take selfies with Sarah and Vinnie! FREE TO EVERYONE!

‘Tis the Season for giving, and this year we want to give a ton of money to help our North Bay neighbors recover from the devastating fires that ravaged Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake Counties. Everyone who stops by the broadcast can enter to win tickets to SOLD OUT Alice in Winterland PLUS a $500 Smart and Final gift card!

One hundred percent of what you give will go to organizations in the North Bay supporting low-income and vulnerable communities hit hardest by the fires. Tipping Point Community finds and funds the most effective non-profits working in education, housing, employment and early childhood development.

The fires in the North Bay burned an estimated 200,000 acres and 6,000 homes, displacing thousands of residents. Recovery efforts will be the largest and costliest in California history. Four days after the fires hit, Tipping Point started an Emergency Relief Fund, and to date, they’ve raised over $23 million through their donor community and the Band Together Bay Area concert. That sounds like a lot, but damage estimates start in the billions of dollars and rising, and clean up and recovery efforts will be the largest and costliest in California history.

IT’S THE SEASON FOR GIVING AND WE HOPE YOU CAN JOIN US!

Here’s where everyone will be:

SARAH, UZETTE, and VON

Bay Club Marin

220 Corte Madera Town Center

Corte Madera, CA 94925

bayclubs.com/marin/

VINNIE, BRYN, and HOOMAN

Bay Club Courtside

14675 Winchester Blvd.

Los Gatos, CA 95032

bayclubs.com/courtside/

Unable to join us on December first?

Visit www.tippingpoint.org/alice or text ALICE to 20222 to make a $25 donation.