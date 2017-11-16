First Look At ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

Warner Brothers has released the first image from the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them entitled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In the photo, we see familiar faces like Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. We also get the first glimpse of Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

The teaser clip also shows a hint at the plot with the smoke briefly forming the symbol of The Deathly Hallows.

The second Harry Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16th, 2018.

