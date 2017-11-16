Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

First Look At ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

Filed Under: Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Harry Potter, Johnny Depp, Jude Law
(Warner Bros.)

Warner Brothers has released the first image from the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them entitled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In the photo, we see familiar faces like Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. We also get the first glimpse of Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

The teaser clip also shows a hint at the plot with the smoke briefly forming the symbol of The Deathly Hallows.

The second Harry Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16th, 2018.

 

feet First Look At Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live