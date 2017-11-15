Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Bryn joins in live from home while on paternity leave and gives updates on baby Cameron! Blake Shelton is named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”. There was a school shooting at a Tehama County school yesterday. Uncles are the most likely relative to get drunk during on Thanksgiving Day. The Farmington Phoenixes have a phallic issue with their new mascot.

7 – 8 AM: Rose McGowan turns herself in for possession of cocaine. Our friend Paul Mecurio will be back on The Colbert Show tonight making another standup appearance! Fans think the costumes for characters from Wonder Woman’s home are a little sexist in the new Justice League movie. Rotten Tomatoes, partially owned by Warner Brothers, will wait until Friday to release their score of Justice League. Corey Feldman names a new accuser on the Dr. Oz Show. Tyrese has been using medications to treat depression and the company has reached out to him. Australia votes “Yes” for Same-Sex Marriage while France has set their age of consent at just 13 years old. Recreation Marijuana is ready for January 1st sales in San Jose but San Francisco is still hesitant on the switch. Whole Foods bring Thanksgiving Dinner early for the whole morning show crew!

8 – 9 AM: The Disaster Artist hits theaters soon and we can’t wait! Nicki Minaj and Paper Magazine attempt to break the internet. Matthew Perry was allegedly looking for pills from a porn star! An escaped psychiatric patient from Hawaii landed in San Jose on a charter flight and is still on the lam. Employees long for 5 key traits from their bosses. Iowa has a new signature food. These are your chances of dying during sex … slim to none!

9 – 10 AM: We celebrate Hooman’s birthday and read all of your texts from the morning!

