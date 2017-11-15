Deadpool Channels Bob Ross In Latest Teaser

In the latest teaser for next year’s Deadpool 2, the wise-cracking mercenary channels The Joy of Painting host Bob Ross.

In classic Deadpool style, he turns every pace into a joke about sex or drugs in the Gettin’ Wet on Wet with Deadpool clip.

Oh and there’s a few seconds of clips from the film that comes out June 1, 2018.

The video description is as follows:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

PS: Check out Deadpool on the cover of the holiday issue of Good Housekeeping.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.