Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.14.2017

6 – 7 AM: Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley dies of a heroin overdose and Courtney Love used to be in the band too. Trump is on course to break his own Twitter record. Donate $3 to possibly win a breakfast with Donald Trump. Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein are in the same sex rehab and must remain celibate. #MeAt14 is the latest hashtag in the wake of Hollywood sex abuse. Roy Moore has more accusers. Do It For The Love Foundation’s Rocker’s Ball is this Friday! Rain in the Bay Area and snow is headed to Tahoe. San Francisco ranks as the number one city for singles! A man is challenged to a knife duel in a trailer park. Never put diesel fuel in your gas engine or it could mean big, expensive problems!

7 – 8 AM: Jesse Lacey apologizes for sexual misconduct and postpones the tour. Joe Jackson has a heartfelt message for Blanket and his grandkids. Bill Murray and his brother will have a baseball-themed show together. It looks like Amazon is in the clear for a Lord Of The Rings spinoff! The Raiders finally break ground in Vegas for their new stadium. 33% of teens believe they can legally drive will high on weed. A man robs two banks and gets arrested. We read more of your texts!

8 – 9 AM: Taylor Swift announced her tour dates and a song on Reputation uses the voice of Ryan Reynold’s daughter. Carrie Underwood broke her wrist after falling down steps outside her home. Usher is selling his mansion with a luxury 3-story treehouse. A Carlsbad woman faints in court after being convicted of a botched murder-for-hire scheme. Thanksgiving is on the way and most Americans will go to more than one dinner!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

