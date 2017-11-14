San Francisco Is The Best City For Singles In 2017

Wallethub has compiled their list of the best and the worst cities for singles in 2017 and San Francisco took top honors.

The list compared 180 cities using 32 dating-friendliness indicators.

Our data set ranges from share of single population to number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita.

Despite the high cost of living, San Francisco beat out Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego.

Other Northern California cities ranked much worse with San Jose (32), Sacramento (44), Oakland (100), Stockton (102), Santa Rosa (124), and Fremont (157).

For all the comparisons head over to Wallethub.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.