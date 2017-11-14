Meet Jayn Sunday, November 19 At The Pier 39 Tree Lighting Celebration

Alice invites you to join our special friends from the Disneyland® Resort at the annual PIER 39 Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday, November 19. Experience the magic – sing songs, see your Disney friends and welcome the Holiday season with a day of holly-jolly magic for the entire family! The fun culminates at 6pm when Pier 39 illuminates their majestic 60-foot tree against the stunning backdrop of the San Francisco city skyline.

Alice will be there to experience all the magic! Look for the Alice booth from 1pm to 3pm and meet Jayn! While you are there, spin to win gifts on Alice’s Holiday wheel and enter for a chance to win a 4-pack of 2-day Park Hopper tickets courtesy of our friends at the Disneyland® Resort.

The Holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort. This is the place where traditions are shared, memories are made and new experiences make the spirit of the season shine even brighter. And this year, from November 10th through January 7th, the Holiday celebration returns again with wonder, joy and, of course, plenty of Disneyland® Resort magic in both Parks.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

12:00 – 3:30 PM Meet & Greet with friends from Disneyland® Resort

12:00 – 5:00 PM Letters to Santa with the United States Postal Service | Near Entrance Plaza

2:00 – 5:00 PM Holiday Crafting with the Museum of Craft & Design | Carousel Stage

4:30 – 5:30 PM Grammy Award-Winning Mariachi Divas | Main Stage

6:00 PM Tree Lighting with friends from Disneyland® Resort | Main Stage

Events and event activities are weather-permitting and subject to change without notice.

VISIT PIER 39

It’s the most wonderful time at The PIER! Are you a Northern California Local? The holidays are right around the corner and Pier 39 has a great set of Holiday Half-Off offers so you can get a head start on this year’s shopping list. Sign up for Local Advantage and download coupons for 50% off select merchandise, menu items or attraction tickets at participating PIER 39 businesses. Plus, two-hours of validated parking in the PIER 39 Parking Garage! Use them while you are here for Tree Lighting Celebration or all Holiday season long until December 31, 2017. Check it out at www.pier39.com.