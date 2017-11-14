Win Tickets To See The Foo Fighters From Sarah And Vinnie

Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

The FOO FIGHTERS are coming to the Bay Area in 2018 – September 12 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Win tickets from Alice before they go on-sale!

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie (11/14 – 11/17) for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 into the studio instantly wins a pair of ticket to see the Foo Fighters next year at SAP Center at San Jose.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE on Friday, 11/17 from 10 AM to 10 PM with the code word THELINE18 at www.livenation.com.

TICKETS GO ON SALE Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 AM at www.livenation.com.

