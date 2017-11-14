Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Eve Named New Co-Host On CBS’ ‘The Talk’

Filed Under: CBS, Co-Host, Eve, Rapper, The Talk
"The Talk" announces GRAMMY Award winner EVE as the new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show today, Tuesday November 14, 2017 on the CBS Television Network. Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Julie Chen, shown. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS Ã?Â©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
GRAMMY Award winner EVE (credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

(RADIO ALICE) – On Tuesday, CBS announced actress/rapper Eve Jeffers Cooper, best known as “Eve” will be a permanent host of CBS’ The Talk. She will be joining current hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The Grammy-winner replaces Aisha Tyler who stepped down from the show to focus more on her other projects.

The ladies of The Talk on Thursday, November 2, 2017 for the CBS Television Network. From left, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and actress Eve guest co-host and Julie Chen, shown. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS Ã?Â©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and actress Eve guest co-host and Julie Chen (credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Eve is better known for her hit songs with Gwen Stefani, “Rich Girl and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, her sitcom Eve and her role as Terri Jones on the Barbershop series of movies.

According to the Associated Press, EVP Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, Angelica McDaniel called Eve an “accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother” who will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Eve makes her official debut on The Talk on Tuesday, November 14th on CBS.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live