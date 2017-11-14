Eve Named New Co-Host On CBS’ ‘The Talk’

(RADIO ALICE) – On Tuesday, CBS announced actress/rapper Eve Jeffers Cooper, best known as “Eve” will be a permanent host of CBS’ The Talk. She will be joining current hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The Grammy-winner replaces Aisha Tyler who stepped down from the show to focus more on her other projects.

Eve is better known for her hit songs with Gwen Stefani, “Rich Girl and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, her sitcom Eve and her role as Terri Jones on the Barbershop series of movies.

According to the Associated Press, EVP Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, Angelica McDaniel called Eve an “accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother” who will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Eve makes her official debut on The Talk on Tuesday, November 14th on CBS.



