9-Year-Old Jacob Thompson Passes Away After Cancer Battle

PORTLAND, ME (RADIO ALICE) – His only wish was to celebrate the holidays one last time by receiving Christmas cards in the mail. That wish came true, many times over for little 9-year-old Jacob Thompson.

Sadly, after battling brain cancer, Jacob succumbed to the the disease this past Sunday, November 19th.

When Jacob was 5, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma. A condition where a tumor spreads to distant lymph nodes, bones, bone marrow, liver, skin, and/or other organs. This past October, Jacob was admitted to the hospital when the cancer spread to his brain. Doctors told his mother Michelle Thompson Simard, he only had a month to live.

Jacob’s love for the holidays prompted the family to celebrate the holidays early, inside his Maine Medical Center hospital room. Jacob’s father, Roger Guay, told CNN how happy Jacob got when he received and read cards during Halloween.

He was so excited to see what people had to say, it completely brightened his day. Jacob’s story traveled all over the world, reaching local law enforcement, members of the University of Maine hockey team and celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger who actually made him a card.

Let's make Jacob's early Christmas as big as he deserves. Here's the card I drew for him. I'm counting on you guys! https://t.co/aVNp0H7efG pic.twitter.com/4SeksvtvyM — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 3, 2017

Jacob received thousands of Christmas cards and gifts at his Portland, Maine bedside, reports CNN.

The family posted a special Facebook message to everyone who followed Jacob’s story. “You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future.” His family also wrote. “Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey.”

