9-Year-Old With Terminal Cancer Celebrates Christmas Early

PORTLAND, ME (RADIO ALICE) – Over the weekend, Christmas arrived early for one 9-year-old boy with terminal pediatric cancer. Jacob Thompson from Portland, Maine loves the Christmas holiday so much that he has just one wish. He wants to celebrate one last time by having everyone send him Christmas cards so he can celebrate the holiday early.

When Jacob was just 5-years-old, he was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma. A condition where the original tumor has spread to distant lymph nodes, bones, bone marrow, liver, skin, and/or other organs, according to Cancer.org.

CNN reports Jacob was admitted at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on October 11th. The cancer had spread to Jacob’s brain and is incurable. His doctors told his mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, Jacob had just about a month to live.

“Jacob loves the holiday season and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world,” Simard tells Good Housekeeping Magazine.

So Jacob’s Family decided to decorate his room like a winter wonderland. Jacob’s request for Christmas cards had reached the entire globe.

“He got some cards from this Halloween, and he opened up and saw them and it was like getting a gift. He read it to us and had a big smile his face and his nose scrunched,” Jacob’s father, Roger Guay, tells CNN. “He was excited to see what people had to say and it just brightened his day.”

Little Jacob has received cards from all over the world, including notable figures and famous celebrities.

Many of photos can be seen on Jacob’s mother’s Facebook page, where she shares them for all to see.

Cards can be sent to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

U.S.A.

The family also created a GoFundMe page to help.



