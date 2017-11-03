Thanksgiving Flavored Ice Cream Is The Real Deal

Ice Cream makers Salt & Straw have announced their November signature flavors and they have created a full Thanksgiving dinner line-up.

The five flavors are meant to be eaten as an ensemble so that you can “enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of ice cream together.”

Its no wonder that Salt & Straw went full Thanksgiving as they are the company that brought us Bone Marrow Ice Cream and Bug-Fill Ice Cream on Halloween.

Here’s their November offerings:

Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans

“We roast sweet potatoes down and mix them with cream and sugar to make a sweet, spicy, sticky ice cream. Then we mix in Oregon pecans caramelized with maple sugar. And then, of course, you have to add some marshmallow, so we top it off with hand-churned ribbons of our own delicious homemade gooey maple fluff.”

Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

“We’ve made over 600 different flavors of ice cream, and this is hands-down the most savory one we’ve ever served. We make a potato-flavored ice cream, thanks to the real potatoes we boil down until the starch turns to sugar, and then stir in our own homemade gravy fudge made from two mashed-up recipes, pun very much intended. The result is a super-dense, super-creamy ice cream that tastes sweet and salty with hints of chocolate, coffee and yes, baked mashed potato.”

Apple Cranberry Stuffing

We made a satiating stuffing with challah bread, brown sugar, dried apples, and cranberries, which we fold into the ice cream that’s flavored with our own celery soda. At first you’ll taste the hearty herbaceous stuffing flavor, but then what’s that? It’s celery. Oh, and to finish it off, we add a dollop of caramelized cranberry jelly.

Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without turkey, but how exactly do we make it into deliciously salty, creamy ice cream? Two ways! We cook turkey stock mixed with sugar, spices and onions down until it bubbles into a caramel, which creates the base of the salted caramel ice cream. And we also roast turkey skin until it’s crispy and then candy-coat it and mix bits of that in, too. So you could almost call this Double Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.

Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie

“We start with goat-cheese ice cream, which we sprinkle with pumpkin pie spices, but the generous helping of mashed pumpkin we fold and swirl in really steals the show.”

You can try all five at their two San Francisco locations (2201 FILLMORE ST & 586 HAYES STREET) or go to saltandstraw.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.