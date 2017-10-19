Salt & Straw Brings Back Their Bug Filled Ice Cream For Halloween

Just in time for Halloween specialty ice cream makers Salt & Straw have brought back their Creepy Crawly Critters ice cream.

The flavor is a matcha ice cream with dark chocolate covered crickets and coconut toffee-brittle mealworms folded in.

It is part of their October Seasonal Pints which include the flavors The Great Candycopia (salted butterscotch ice cream with homemade snickers, whoppers, heath bars, and peanut butter cups), Dracula’s Blood Pudding (featuring real blood pudding plus red chocolate, freshly ground coriander, pepper, cinnamon and brandy), Essence of Ghost (ice cream and sherbert mix with Mexican vanilla, black cocoa and peat-heavy Scotch), and Freckle and Hyde Potion (Cranberry sorbet with dark chocolate, bitter melon coconut sherbet, and coconut ash-coated pop rocks).

You can try them all at their San Francisco Pacific Heights (2201 Fillmore St.) location now or at their brand new Hayes Valley location at 586 Hayes Street

which opens on Friday, October 20th.

